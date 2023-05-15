Time to get your mop chopped? Treat your hair with our round-up of the best salons London has to offer

Bad hair day? If you’re longing for a professional to sort out your dodgy home haircut, are looking for an updated style for summer, or just fancy a trim, London is abundant with choice when it comes to hairdo wizardry.

It’s not just basic bougie salons, either. For trendy locks with a bit of edge, check out Blue Tit. For daring colour that will turn heads, try Bleach. And for scientifically brilliant treatments to deal with hair and scalp issues, check out Philip Kingsley. Whatever your barnet looks like now (and we’re not here to judge), the professionals at these places are well equipped to listen and realise your hairy needs.

Without further ado, we bring you the best hair salons in London to tame your mane: all tried, tested and reviewed by Time Out writers.

