Best for
Indie cool
Transport
Dalston Kingsland Overground
A few minutes walk from Dalston Kingsland station, you’ll find Blue Tit: a boutique hair salon with a proudy maximalist interior. Dozens of miniature antique photographs decorate one wall, while exposed bricks, vintage decor, and tiny fake bluebirds join forces to create a homey, laid-back feel as soon as you step foot through the door. There’s a high chance that the staff, with their shag haircuts and nose piercings, might be cooler than you – but they’re also incredibly skilled professionals. You’ll be able to relax knowing you’re in safe hands as they talk you through the upkeep of a fringe or help you decide how light to go with your balayage. My stylist, Chris, listened carefully to my daring request of bangs and a bob – chopping off my long locks with a decent amount of chat and adding texture and shaping to suit my face shape. To make it even better, the salon is also sustainably conscious. The Dalston branch, along with their nine other hairdressers elsewhere in London, use biodegradable hair towels and Oway hair products: which are biodynamic, fair trade, cruelty-free, sustainable packed and smell amazing. What more could you want?