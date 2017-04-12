Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Learn to throw shapes, then flaunt them on the dancefloor at this Vogue Fem workshop-cum-clubnight run by MC and DJ Jay Jay Revlon, father of the Kiki House of Tea. Suitable for beginners, you’ll learn the history of the scene to a soundtrack of afrobeats, hip hop and R&B. Don’t just stand there, let’s get to it... Royal Festival Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Fri Apr 14, 7pm.

If you’re under 25, you’re in luck. The Almeida Theatre is hosting a Q&A with ‘Hamlet’ star Andrew Scott for you. It’s part of their festival of free ‘Hamlet’-themed events. Find out more about the great Dane on their website. Almeida Theatre. Essex Rd rail. Thu Apr 13, 3.30pm.

Clear your mind without clearing your bank account with this free hot yoga class. Organisers promise a series of ‘fiery’ poses based around the Tapasya sequence and a guided meditation themed around one of the eight stages of enlightenment. Urdang 2 Studio A. Tube: Angel. Wed Apr 12, 7.30pm.

See music by migrant and refugee composers – from Handel to The Fugees – performed across London this weekend. Venues include London Bridge station and Akwaaba Refugee Centre. Multiple venues. Sat Apr 15 and Sun Apr 16.

Broadgate’s transforming into an oasis this spring. You’ll be able to pick your own produce in Exchange Square, wander in the Japanese Bamboo Garden in Broadgate Plaza, while Finsbury Avenue Square will be full of spring flowers. Broadgate. Tube: Liverpool St. Until Jun 4.

