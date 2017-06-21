Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Did you know dogs need passports now? Insurance company More Than is raising awareness by bringing the first ever passport booth for dogs to Victoria Park. The photo station is fitted with peepholes, squeaky toys and speakers that play dog-friendly music. Your pet is sure to be captured at its Instagrammable best. The Park Café, Victoria Park. Tube: Bethnal Green. Thu Jun 22.

Good news for anyone looking for some stress relief on the cheap: new boxing gym 12x3 is offering free classes. The four-person sessions are available to anyone with enthusiasm for the sport (no previous boxing experience is required). Just book online using the code ‘launch’ to get your inner Rocky Balboa on. 12x3. Tube: Aldgate East. Until Sun Jun 25.

What does it mean to be liked right now? Grayson Perry’s new Serpentine show explores public perceptions of art as well as masculinity, politics and pop culture. We like. Serpentine Gallery. Tube: Knightsbridge. Until Sep 7.

This outdoor extravaganza is packed with dancing, fun singalongs and performances from West End favourites ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Wicked’. If you’re lucky you might even catch a solo set from one of London’s West End megastars including Charlie Fink, Rachel Tucker and Willemijn Verkaik. Trafalgar Square. Tube: Charing Cross. Sat Jun 24-Sun Jun 25.

The Thames will fill with dragons on Sunday as part of London’s twenty-second annual festival inspired by a 2,000-year-old Chinese boat racing ritual. Head to the Regatta Centre to cheer on those taking to the water. There’ll also be south-east Asian street food, Chinese lion dancing and martial arts displays. London Regatta Centre. Royal Albert DLR. Sun Jun 25.

Find more free things to do in London.