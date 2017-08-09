Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week's best free events.

Brooklyn Brewery is celebrating the launch of its mysteriously named new brew, Cloaking Device, with a night of free beer and food. Sounds great, right? But if you’re squeamish, be warned: they’ll be grilling up offal, served on a (fake) corpse. Y’know, like that game Operation, except with food and without that annoying buzzer. Sessions are at 6pm and 8pm – get down there early to make sure you nab a freebie. The Axe. Stoke Newington Overground. Thu Aug 10.

The Scoop’s free theatre season is back – and this time they’re tackling Homer’s epic work ‘The Odyssey’. Split into three hour-long parts, the first is aimed at families, before the more serious sword ’n’ sandals action kicks off in parts two and three. The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Wed Aug 9-Sep 3.

Forget ‘Step Up’ and its many, many sequels – any fule kno that ‘Save the Last Dance’ was the best noughties dance movie. Watch Julia Stiles strut her stuff as a ballet dancer-turned-street dancer at this free screening. Merchant Square. Tube: Paddington. Thu Aug 10.

Catch loads of free performances at multi-arts outdoor festival the Cubitt Sessions. Expect opera, cabaret and acappella, as well as a circus show from PanGottic, which involves a giant ball-slinging contraption. Lewis Cubitt Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Until Sun Aug 13.

‘Woke’ is officially in the Oxford Dictionary (for the benefit of the non-woke, it’s defined as ‘alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice’). With that in mind, this talk looks at the way online communities can impact social change. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Thu Aug 10.

Find more free things to do in London.