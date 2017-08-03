Five great venues to check out in London this August

With bank holidays, festivals and summer getaways, August is a pretty great month. But even if you’re not jetting off to sunnier climes, London has a plethora of brand new venues to discover and enjoy. Venue experts Hire Space have picked out five top new venues to help you make the most of the month.

Gabeto, which means ‘our house’ in Spanish, has made its home in one of the stable blocks in Camden Market, bringing a contemporary vibe to the Victorian structure. The bar stretches the length of the ground floor, with booths and relaxed communal tables filling the space. Head up the industrial spiral staircase and the first-floor restaurant is bright, colourful and peppered with modern art and murals. The food is also a modern fusion of British ingredients with Latin flavours, brought to life by former Chiltern Firehouse chef Lee Andrews. The space is vast and also includes a year-round terrace, making the venue an ideal choice for Christmas parties, summer parties, birthdays, private dining and everything in between.

There’s a little bit of travel involved with this venue (full disclosure: it’s a short train ride from Clapham Junction), but it’s totally worth it. Amber Lakes is a 450-acre private reserve, with a 120-acre lake making up the vast majority of the site, alongside a stunning Scandinavian Lodge. The Lodge is the main events space and can cater for anything from conferences (although concentrating on anything but the view would be a challenge) to private parties for 250 and weddings. The space can be extended with a teepee on the lawns, with a total capacity of 500. Guests can use kayaks, boats and motorised buggies to explore the vast grounds – team away-day, anyone?

Housed in the Grade II-listed former ticket office of Peckham Rye station, this new restaurant comes from the minds behind Peckham favourite Old Spike Roastery. There are three main areas including a café and a 13-seat counter around the sunken kitchen and the main restaurant. The on-site butchery makes this venue one to watch: you can expect unusual cuts and creative dishes like smoked eel and pig head sausage or roasted cod head and bone marrow curry. There’s also a private dining room that seats up to 14, so you can enjoy the Coal Rooms’ delicious offering with your nearest and dearest.

It’s the middle of summer, so this list wouldn’t be complete without a rooftop bar; this one happens to be named after the Italian island that Napoleon was exiled to. Bar Elba is housed on the top of Mercury House, with sister bar, Tonight Josephine in the basement. Tropical vibes, cocktails, frosé (frozen rosé, it’s a thing now) and food from Dip & Flip will all be on offer, and with space for 350 people and plenty of party packages, you can’t fail to have a good time at Bar Elba.

Created as a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of central London, the 16,000 sq ft outpost of Petersham Nurseries, the renowned Richmond restaurant, will be filled with plants and flowers and follow the ethos of the Boglione family, who champion organic produce. The Floral Court with its evergreen walls is a prime example – and the two restaurants, deli, florist and lifestyle shop will follow suit. It’s a wonderful space for weddings, product launches and extra-special birthdays.

For more awesome London venues, head to hirespace.com.