Five marvellous tap takeovers in London this March

March isn't the most exciting month – save for Mother’s Day, of course – but unless your mum likes a pint or two, it’s likely that you’ll have to seek out your own beer-centric fun. Thankfully, we’ve compiled some of the best tap takeovers happening in London over the next (rather long) 31 days.

Prancing Pony Brewing at Craft Beer Co

Hailing from Australia, this award-winning craft brewery will be showcasing four of its beers on draft for the first time in the UK at the Craft Beer Co in Covent Garden. What should you expect from this antipodean crew? Well, they’re known as Australia’s favourite fire brewers because their kettle, which is used to boil wort in the brewing process, is heated by a flame burner. That’s both old-school and indicative of the care that goes into their flavoursome range. Their bottles have been popping up across London recently, so wrangle this pony before everyone else. The Craft Beer Co. Covent Garden, 168 High Holborn, WC1V 7AA. March 4–5, noon–1.30am.

Fourpure Beer Dinner

Bermondsey brewery Fourpure isn't just having a tap takeover, but an entire menu takeover. Beer and food pairings are becoming increasingly ubiquitous around London, meaning that a range of beers can be showcased in the company of some delicious food. Here, Fourpure is working with Thomas Ryalls, the head chef at Hoxton’s Beagle, to unveil five never-before-seen beers across five courses. John Driebergen, head brewer, will be on hand to guide diners through the beers and flavours. What a very civilised way to become acquainted with a brewery. Beagle, 397-400 Geffrye Street, E2 8HZ. 7pm-10pm. Tickets are £42 and bookings can be made here. March 14, 7pm-10pm.

The Five Points at The Morgan Arms

Advertised as a knees-up, this Five Points Brewing Co tap takeover and shindig at Bow's Morgan Arms is set to be a jolly good time with jolly good beer. Expect their range offered across keg and cask on the evening, giving you ample choice and the excuse to get to know their beer a little bit better. The team will be on hand to chat about the brewery and there are goodies to give away to some lucky drinkers. This is Danny Boyle's local – or so it's rumoured – but no word yet on whether or not he'll be joining the party. The Morgan Arms, 43 Morgan Street, E3 5AA. March 23, 5.30pm-10pm.

Lost and Grounded at BrewDog

Lost & Grounded Brewery generated a lot of buzz in 2016 and they’re continuing to impress with their meticulously crafted range. Get excited now because BrewDog in Clerkenwell will be pouring nine of their momentous beers, including a crisp pilsner, a funky saison and two special collaborations, with Burning Sky Brewery and Cloudwater Brew Co. If you're new to their range, this is definitely a beer flight sampler situation. BrewDog Clerkenwell, 45-47 Clerkenwell Rd, EC1M 5RS. March 30, 6pm-11.30pm.

Tate Tap Takeover with Mad Hatter Brewery

On the last Thursday of every month, the Tate invites a British craft brewery to strut their stuff and take over the taps of the Tate Modern Bar. March sees Mad Hatter Brewery at the helm with five of its madcap beers. For a mere £10, drinkers can indulge in a third of all five beers, which completely eradicates the need to make any hard decisions. Mad Hatter is notorious for its unusual small batch beers that often boast a high ABV. Take their Tzatziki Sour for example: a brilliant beer that'll leave you first scratching your head, then nodding eagerly in approval. Tate Modern, Bankside, SE1 9TG. March 31, 6.30pm-10.30pm.