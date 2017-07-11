Five of the best Edinburgh Fringe previews

Can’t make it to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe? No problem. You can catch the fest’s biggest hits early at this month’s London tryouts.

DollyWould

Giant boobs, big wigs and country-and-western kitsch: catch an hour of hilarious Dolly Parton-inspired noodlings at this new show from the brilliant Sh!t Theatre (pictured).

Drayton Arms. Tue Jul 18-Wed Jul 19. £10.



Iphigenia (A Rave Fable)

This debut show from Clumsy Bodies sounds enticingly bonkers: it reimagines a Greek myth as a rave where Iphigenia falls for glam-rock star Achilles.

Bunker Theatre. Wed Jul 19. £8.

The Shape of the Pain

Fringe First-winning Chris Thorpe has form for aceing the Fringe, so his new collaboration with Rachel Bagshaw is one to watch. It follows a young woman’s attempts to find love as she struggles with chronic pain.

Battersea Arts Centre. Fri Jul 21-Sat Jul 22. £8, £6 concs.



Nassim

Everyone from Ken Loach to Whoopi Goldberg has been in Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s moving ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’, performed by a new actor each night. This is his hotly anticipated follow-up.

Bush Theatre. Jul 25-29. £17.50, £15 concs.



I Am a Tree

Jamie Wood’s stage persona is half clown, half wild spiritual leader. In his brilliant-sounding new show, he’ll lead the audience on a mystic journey that mixes tree-hugging, time travel and rituals.

Ovalhouse. Jul 27-29. £14, £9 concs.

