‘One Green Bottle’ review
Tokyo-based writer, director and actor Hideki Noda returns to the Soho Theatre with ‘One Green Bottle’, a new three-hander that’s one part traditional Japanese theatre, one part farcical pantomime, and one part sledgehammer social satire…
‘Nine Night’ review
The hectic sounds of dancehall music bleed into the British kitchen in which Natasha Gordon’s play unfolds…
‘The Prudes’ review
Word from the early previews of Anthony Neilson’s (non) sex comedy ‘The Prudes’ was of a show that had stepped over the line in its desire to provoke…
‘Masterpieces’ review
Sarah Daniels' feminist 1982 play is full of the righteous anger of a text that's saying what was then-unsayable: it explores the taboo topic of hardcore pornography…
‘Our Country's Good’ review
‘Our Country’s Good’ – Timberlake Wertenbaker’s modern classic about convicts putting on a production of Farquhar’s ‘The Recruiting Officer’ in an Australian penal colony – feels like one of those shows that’s permanently playing somewhere…
‘Bat Out of Hell – The Musical’ review
Following on from its run at the Coliseum in 2017, ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ has transferred to the Dominion in a parade of dry ice, skin-tight leather, fire-belching motorbikes – and just a smattering of self-awareness…
‘The Phlebotomist’ review
And you thought Tinder was bad. Ella Road’s first play, ‘The Phlebotomist’, is set in the not-so-distant future, a time when a person’s genetic profile and ‘rating’ is a key component of their dating profile…
‘Absolute Hell’ review
Playwright Rodney Ackland’s depiction of vibrant, seedy, tragic Soho at the fag end of WW2 effectively ended the playwright’s career when it premiered in 1952 under its original title, ‘The Pink Room’…
‘The Writer’ review
In its most electrifying scenes, Ella Hickson’s new play argues that art – all art, though specifically art made by women – is corrupted by the distorting prism of patriarchal capitalism…
‘Strictly Ballroom the Musical’ review
There’s so much that’s weird about ‘Strictly Ballroom - The Musical’ that it’s hard to know where to start…
The Encounter
‘The Encounter’ begins with performer/creator Simon McBurney telling us that right now he should be at home telling his daughter a bedtime story…
Quiz
Here we go. For £100*, is James Graham’s new play ‘Quiz’: A) a wryly funny piece of early noughties nostalgia that fondly looks back with some amusement at a once-massive, but now only dimly remembered episode in British cultural history…
‘Caroline, or Change’ review
It’s Louisiana, 1963. Change is in the air, in theory. But household maid Caroline is still stuck in a stuffy basement, pulling loose change from her employers’ pockets…
‘Brief Encounter’ review
Clearly not one to sulk into her P45, Emma Rice has opted to fill the time between her controversial departure from the Globe and the launch of her new company by bringing back one of her most beloved Kneehigh hits…
‘The Inheritance’ review
‘The Inheritance’ is the definition of a big ask: the world premiere of a two-part, seven-hour play by Matthew Lopez, a US writer Brit audiences are unlikely to have heard of…
Hamilton review
Okay, let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Hamilton’ is stupendously good…
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is a burst of joy in the heart of the West End. This new British musical, transferring from the Sheffield Crucible, is the real deal…
The Ferryman
There is a live goose in 'The Ferryman'. And a live rabbit. And a live baby. None of these things are particularly important in and of themselves, but I guess I have to start somewhere…
Cinderella in Chiswick House Gardens is great! Went tonight, it was a breath of fresh air without cheesy jokes, but with ballerina mice dancing, an acrobatic lizard, singing and dancing - Inearly forgot, the magician throughout. Topped off with a sprinkling of snow at the end.
Company as called Humdalila Productions I think. Only on in December.