London theatre reviews

Read through our latest Time Out theatre reviews and find out what our London theatre team made of the city's new openings

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday May 1 2018

‘One Green Bottle’ review

‘One Green Bottle’ review

2 out of 5 stars

Tokyo-based writer, director and actor Hideki Noda returns to the Soho Theatre with ‘One Green Bottle’, a new three-hander that’s one part traditional Japanese theatre, one part farcical pantomime, and one part sledgehammer social satire…

Soho Theatre , Soho Until Saturday May 19 2018
‘Masterpieces’ review

‘Masterpieces’ review

2 out of 5 stars

Sarah Daniels' feminist 1982 play is full of the righteous anger of a text that's saying what was then-unsayable: it explores the taboo topic of hardcore pornography…

Finborough Theatre , West Brompton Until Saturday May 19 2018
‘Our Country's Good’ review

‘Our Country's Good’ review

3 out of 5 stars

‘Our Country’s Good’ – Timberlake Wertenbaker’s modern classic about convicts putting on a production of Farquhar’s ‘The Recruiting Officer’ in an Australian penal colony – feels like one of those shows that’s permanently playing somewhere…

Theatre Royal Stratford East , Stratford Until Saturday May 5 2018
‘The Phlebotomist’ review

‘The Phlebotomist’ review

3 out of 5 stars

And you thought Tinder was bad. Ella Road’s first play, ‘The Phlebotomist’, is set in the not-so-distant future, a time when a person’s genetic profile and ‘rating’ is a key component of their dating profile…

Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Until Saturday May 19 2018
‘The Writer’ review

‘The Writer’ review

4 out of 5 stars

In its most electrifying scenes, Ella Hickson’s new play argues that art – all art, though specifically art made by women – is corrupted by the distorting prism of patriarchal capitalism…

Almeida Theatre , Barnsbury Until Saturday May 26 2018
The Encounter

The Encounter

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

‘The Encounter’ begins with performer/creator Simon McBurney telling us that right now he should be at home telling his daughter a bedtime story…

Read more
Barbican Centre , Barbican Until Saturday May 5 2018
Quiz

Quiz

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Here we go. For £100*, is James Graham’s new play ‘Quiz’: A) a wryly funny piece of early noughties nostalgia that fondly looks back with some amusement at a once-massive, but now only dimly remembered episode in British cultural history…

Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Until Saturday June 16 2018
‘Brief Encounter’ review

‘Brief Encounter’ review

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Clearly not one to sulk into her P45, Emma Rice has opted to fill the time between her controversial departure from the Globe and the launch of her new company by bringing back one of her most beloved Kneehigh hits…

Empire Haymarket , St James' Until Sunday September 2 2018
‘The Inheritance’ review

‘The Inheritance’ review

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

‘The Inheritance’ is the definition of a big ask: the world premiere of a two-part, seven-hour play by Matthew Lopez, a US writer Brit audiences are unlikely to have heard of…

Young Vic , Southwark Until Saturday May 19 2018
The Ferryman

The Ferryman

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

There is a live goose in 'The Ferryman'. And a live rabbit. And a live baby. None of these things are particularly important in and of themselves, but I guess I have to start somewhere…

Gielgud Theatre , Soho Until Saturday May 19 2018
Find recommended theatre in London

Comments

1 comments
felicity b

Cinderella in Chiswick House Gardens is great!  Went tonight, it was a breath of fresh air without cheesy jokes, but with ballerina mice dancing, an acrobatic lizard, singing and dancing - Inearly forgot, the magician throughout.  Topped off with a sprinkling of snow at the end. 

Company as called Humdalila Productions I think.  Only on in December. 

