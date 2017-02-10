Five places in London where you can share cheese fondue this Valentine's Day

What's Valentine's day without a bit of cheese? Embrace your inner gruyere at these fondue joints in town for a brie-lliant evening.
Patron, Kentish Town
This tiny French deli bar in Kentish Town serves up a delicious molten fondue that consists of three cheeses – emmental grand crus, meule du jura and gruyere d’Alpage. It's melted with an organic sauvignon blanc to give the dish its unique taste and served with as much bread as you can dip. Parfait!
Androuet, Spitalfields
A cheese lover favourite, Androuet has a pretty remarkable selection of cheeses available in its shop. But it's in the restaurant where you can tuck into a hearty fondue. They offer a classic, the daily 'special' or a blue cheese one which you can order with charcuterie and baby potatoes.
Walluc Bistrot, Shoreditch
This wine and raclette bar on Redchurch Street offers two affordable fondues that's a mix of gruyere, garlic, emmenthal and gorgonzola – and they come with side salads and potatoes.
The French House, East Dulwich
If you fancy your romantic fondue in casual surroundings, try The French House in East Dulwich or Crystal Palace. The emmenthal and comtéfondues at this authentic Alsatian eatery are served with a variety of sides. Choose everything from cornichons, mushrooms, apples or saucisses de Strasbourg.
St Moritz, Soho
No fondue hit list could be complete without a mention of the city's oldest Swiss restaurant, St Moritz. With the largest selection of cheese fondues on any menu in London - with eight different varieties on offer - this little spot in the middle of Soho is a lovely Valentine's option.
