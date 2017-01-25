11 places you need to go if you're slutty for cheese

Cheese: your booty call, your fromage-with-benefits, your mozzarella fella.

Cheese will always be there for you, treating you sensually, tenderly, caerphilly.

You're just a mixed-up good girl with one fatal weakness: a burning desire for the pressed curds of milk. And you don't give edam who knows it.

1) Raclette Brothers, various locations

These brothers melt the hell out of a wheel of cheese.

Then use it to smother some lesser, non-cheese ingredients.



They're popping up in Bermondsey at the moment – check their Twitter for all the details.





2) Androuet, Spitalfields

A video posted by Jessica Khor (@jessicakhor) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:17pm PST



Fondue – the cheesiest thing of all. Question: is it legit to dip cheese in fondue? Asking for a friend.





A photo posted by Sam Kelm (@samkelm) on Dec 4, 2016 at 11:44am PST



With each morsel, as you consume the fondue, the fondue also consumes you, spiralling through the stars for ever, like that bit in 'La La Land'.





A photo posted by Archie's (@archiesbarldn) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:56am PST



This exotic dish is known as 'queso fundido.'

(That's some sexy foreign words for 'melted cheese.')

Cheese is the international language. The language of love.





5) The Cheese Truck, various locations

A photo posted by The Cheese Truck (@thecheesetruck) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:07am PST



Will you just LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THIS SANDWICH. Sweet Lord, have mercy. (Also they're opening a permanent location in Camden in February.)





6) Grill My Cheese, Leather Lane

A photo posted by Grill My Cheese (@grill_my_cheese) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:33am PST



GMC sometimes grill rainbow toasties, because why not? And because they're roguish bad boys who don't follow society's rules, they'll also be like 'fuck it' and put mac 'n' cheese in a cheese toastie. Cheese in thrilling, dangerous new formats.

A photo posted by What's Good London (@whatsgoodlondon) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:46am PDT



Talking of which...





7) The Mac Factory, Camden

A video posted by IMSHTUFFED (@imshtuffed) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:22am PST



Macaroni, and maybe sautéed mushrooms, or chorizo, or truffle oil, garlic, or onions, or croutons... and your true love, cheese.





8) Hawksmoor, across London

A photo posted by Hawksmoor (@hawksmoorrestaurants) on Oct 12, 2016 at 10:04pm PDT



Sure, Hawksmoor's mac 'n' cheese is intended as a side dish – so just order three of them, add a bottle of wine, and SHAZAM! A classy dinner for one. (Let's face it, by this point your lust for cheese has become an addiction driving away most of your friends and loved ones. Cheese is a jealous lover.)





9) La Fromagerie, Marylebone

A photo posted by Lucy Fredericks (@lucyfredericks) on Nov 27, 2016 at 5:44am PST



'My desires are unconventional.' 'So show me.' La Fromagerie's Black Room of Cheese, your own personal Red Room of Pain. But, y'know, with cheese.

10) Cheeses of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill

A photo posted by The Muswell Hill Cheese Shop (@cheeseshopmuswellhill) on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:49am PDT



Literally London's favourite shop in our Love London Awards.

Their success is a testament to what happens when you turn your passion into your profession.

This could be you if you had your life on track, but there is some concern your ceaseless need for cheese will spiral into a gooey yellow life disaster leaving you crouched behind a bin licking the insides of discarded Babybel containers, while passing schoolkids call you 'Cheese Lady', and you shriek 'THAT'S MRS CHEESE TO YOU!' because cheese, in your gouda-addled mind, has become your life partner. We're all here for you.

11) Walluc, Shoreditch

A photo posted by hollynadowning (@hollynadowning) on May 3, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT



But until that day comes, there's still fondue.

