Forget cream tea – a cheesy afternoon tea is coming to London

A good afternoon tea is hard to beat. Cake? Good. Sarnies? GOOD. Tea? You get the picture.

But, objectively, one way to make it better is to add cheese. Lots and lots of cheese. And that’s just what the Pimlico Pantry at chic Pimlico hotel Georgian House is doing. Because they are geniuses.

The cheese afternoon tea will be available from Saturday July 22 until Sunday July 30. It’s set to include such delectable, regional titbits as an Ashdown Foresters smoked cheddar welsh rarebit; a Little Sussex cheese, ‘nduja and roasted pepper sandwich; and a Sussex Charmer cheddar and thyme scone.

Oh, and there’ll also be ricotta with whisky apricots and a L’Ubriaco basajo (that’s a raw sheep’s milk blue) with currants and oat biscuits for the sweeter courses. Not one for the dairy intolerant, then – but for everyone else, it’s set to be a beautiful cheesy dream.

The cheese afternoon tea will be available at Georgian House’s Pimlico Pantry from Saturday July 22 until Sunday July 30 and will cost £35pp. Bookings must be made 24 hours in advance via reception@georgianhousehotel.co.uk or by calling 020 7834 1438.

