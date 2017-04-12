Forget your Easter egg hunt. Bubbledogs is hiding free hotdog tokens around Fitzrovia

Ah, Easter. A time filled with chicks, bunnies and dogs. Wait... dogs?!

Fitzrovia restaurant Bubbledogs is getting into the spirit of the Easter weekend by hiding 1,000 champagne-shaped trinkets around Fitzrovia and Soho for a very grown-up Easter hunt.

Sadly, these tokens won’t get you a bottle of bubbly on the house. They won’t even get you Easter eggs. But if you do find a keepsake bubbly bottle buried in the neighbourhood (apparently they could be anywhere, from inside offices to tucked away in bushes) you’ll be able to exchange it for a gourmet hotdog from the Charlotte Street restaurant.

Trade one of the mini-bottles for a classic New Yorker hotdog, a Mac Daddy with mac ’n’ cheese and ‘bacon bits’, a Mexican-styled José or the restaurant’s Easter weekend special, the Welsh Rarebit Dog.

‘Bottles’ will be hidden on Fri 14, Sat 15 and Mon 17 April and will be redeemable on those days at Bubbledogs, 70 Charlotte St, Bloomsbury, W1T 4QG.

