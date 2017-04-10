Shake Shack is giving away free chicken burgers

Burger god Shake Shack is launching its first UK chicken burger on April 25. To celebrate, it’s giving them away for free. That’s right, free! Already a massive hit in the States, the Chick ’n Shack features 100 percent British, buttermilk-marinaded, slow-cooked chicken and comes topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and mayo – all served in Shake Shack’s lovely signature sweet roll. Honestly, this bird looks so tasty we might actually shack up with it. There are only 50 free Chick ’n Shacks available at each selected London store, though, so if you want to get your hands on one, better wing it over there pretty early. Or queue up all night to get clucky?
The Chick ’n Shack is available from April 25 at Shake Shack Victoria Nova, Stratford, Leicester Square, Tottenham Court Road and Canary Wharf. It will launch in Covent Garden early this summer.
Got you in the mood for something feathery? Check out the the best fried chicken in London.
