Four Winters have made a Mermaid Mashup ice cream, and it looks uhmazing

This might be the most beautiful ice cream we’ve ever seen. Look at that that tail! It’s so curvaceous and sparkly it almost feels wrong to eat it. Almost.

A divine creation from bakers Meringue Girls and experimental ice creamiers Four Winters, Mermaid Mashup is available is from August 10-27 at all Four Winters Brewer Street, Notting Hill and Gloucester Road. Made with coconut ice cream folded with blueberry and raspberry purées, every tail is handmade, brushed with edible glitter and dusted with coconut flakes. See that starfish? It’s a meringue. See that ice cream? It’s been frozen using a blast of liquid nitrogen (a Four Winters speciality). It’s like if Ariel had a baby with Elsa from ‘Frozen’.

Best of all? They’re giving away a free Mermaid Mashup on August 17 at their Brewer Street parlour from 1-2pm. And there’s a vegan option. This is mermaid-food-trend Nirvana.

The Mermaid Mashup is available from August 10-27 at Four Winters Brewer Sreet, Gloucester Road and Notting Hill.

