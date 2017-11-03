Franco Manca are giving out free food and booze next week

Franco Manca: you love it, we love, everybody bloody loves it. They basically popularised Neapolitan style pizza in London – think deliciously charred and pillowy cornicione bases, and a sparse smattering of high-quality ingredients – and their dishes remain some of the best value in town. Bellissimo.

Anyhow, they’re marking the turn of seasons with a new ‘Winter Festa’ giveaway. From Monday November 6 until Wednesday November 9, the first 50 diners at each branch of FM will receive a free dish or drink – things like sourdough focaccia, spicy chorizo bites and bottles of the house No Logo beer or pale ale (the freebie will change daily).

All you gotta do to get some is order one of the new ‘special’ pizzas (for carnivores, that means pork loin-topped pizza with buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil; for veggies, smoked buffalo mozzarella with red and yellow piennolo tomatoes and capers). Not much of a sacrifice, is it?



