Franco Manca is giving away 500 free pizzas over the next five days

What’s better than a pizza feast? A free pizza feast, that’s what. And that’s exactly what eager north Londoners will have waiting in store for them if they get down nice and early to Franco Manca’s brand-new Islington branch.

The Upper Street restaurant from the pizza heavyweights will be doling out sourdough creations from today (Thursday June 22) through to Monday June 26, with 50 free pizzas available from noon each day, and a further 50 available again at 6pm. Customers there in time to snap up a freebie can choose any of Franco Manca’s signature and special toppings, as long as they’re dining in.

Franco Manca Islington is open at 72 Upper St, N1 0NY. 50 free pizzas are available each day, Thu Jun 22-Mon Jun 26, at noon and 6pm.

