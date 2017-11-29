Fudge me! This warm whisky toddy is made with hot buttered fudge

Whisky. It’s what winter is about. But take that wee dram to new heights at Hotboozapalooza, Time Out’s festival of hot cocktails taking place in December. There, Monkey Shoulder will be adding hot fudgey liquid to its Scotch blend and stirring it all with a cinnamon stick. They're calling this cocktail a Hot Buttered Monkey, and it’ll be one of five tipples on the night. The other hot cocktails on the line-up are a G&Tea (made from gin and actual tea), a rum and pineapple punch, a hot voddy and a tequila-filled Jalisco punch. All will be served hot but none are quite this cheeky.

Try the Hot Buttered Monkey at Hotboozapalooza, taking place at Après London, Flat Iron Square, 68 Union St, SE1 1DT. Dec 7, 5.30pm-8pm and 9pm-11.30pm. Tickets cost £20 and can be booked at www.timeout.com/hotboozapalooza.

