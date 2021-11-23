Looking for something different to the festive classics? Here are the most weird and wonderful events happening in London this Christmas

Many of us love a good old-fashioned Christmas complete with trips to festive markets, ice skating, carol services and all the trimmings. But it’s not everyone’s glass of eggnog. Thankfully, London is abuzz with unusual Christmas events come winter. Whether you fancy switching up your usual gift-shopping with a trip to the Satanic Flea Market’s Antichristmas Fayre, making the Yuletide gayer than ever at a camp as Christmas drag show, or watching hardy swimmers go for an icy plunge on December 25 in the Serpentine’s famous Peter Pan Cup race, have yourself a quirky little Christmas with our round-up of the ultimate alt festive events in London.

We’ll be updating this page with alternative events for Christmas 2021 as they are announced.

