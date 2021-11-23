Set up in 2018 by a mother in search of positive Black representation at Christmastime for her children, Noir Kringle offers a full-on grotto experience with a Black Santa. The 45-minute experience at his vintage workshop includes activities like storytelling, making Mrs Kringle’s magic reindeer feed, mini elf school and, of course, a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, who will give each child a present. It sounds super fun, but also an important step towards introducing more diversity into Christmas and extending inclusion to (whisper it) fictional characters. It’s currently sold out, but the organisers will be doing a second release soon. Keep your eye on their website and social media for details.
Many of us love a good old-fashioned Christmas complete with trips to festive markets, ice skating, carol services and all the trimmings. But it’s not everyone’s glass of eggnog. Thankfully, London is abuzz with unusual Christmas events come winter. Whether you fancy switching up your usual gift-shopping with a trip to the Satanic Flea Market’s Antichristmas Fayre, making the Yuletide gayer than ever at a camp as Christmas drag show, or watching hardy swimmers go for an icy plunge on December 25 in the Serpentine’s famous Peter Pan Cup race, have yourself a quirky little Christmas with our round-up of the ultimate alt festive events in London.
We’ll be updating this page with alternative events for Christmas 2021 as they are announced.
