London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Arty Farty Christmas Party
Photo: joschneider.co.uk, artwork by Elliot Brennan & Milo Kerr

Alternative Christmas events in London

Looking for something different to the festive classics? Here are the most weird and wonderful events happening in London this Christmas

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Rosie Hewitson
Advertising

Many of us love a good old-fashioned Christmas complete with trips to festive markets, ice skating, carol services and all the trimmings. But it’s not everyone’s glass of eggnog. Thankfully, London is abuzz with unusual Christmas events come winter. Whether you fancy switching up your usual gift-shopping with a trip to the Satanic Flea Market’s Antichristmas Fayre, making the Yuletide gayer than ever at a camp as Christmas drag show, or watching hardy swimmers go for an icy plunge on December 25 in the Serpentine’s famous Peter Pan Cup race, have yourself a quirky little Christmas with our round-up of the ultimate alt festive events in London.

We’ll be updating this page with alternative events for Christmas 2021 as they are announced.

RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London.

Alternative Christmas events in London

Noir Kringle: The Black Santa’s Grotto Experience
Photograph: Noir Kringle

Noir Kringle: The Black Santa’s Grotto Experience

  • Kids
  • Shoreditch

Set up in 2018 by a mother in search of positive Black representation at Christmastime for her children, Noir Kringle offers a full-on grotto experience with a Black Santa. The 45-minute experience at his vintage workshop includes activities like storytelling, making Mrs Kringle’s magic reindeer feed, mini elf school and, of course, a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, who will give each child a present. It sounds super fun, but also an important step towards introducing more diversity into Christmas and extending inclusion to (whisper it) fictional characters. It’s currently sold out, but the organisers will be doing a second release soon. Keep your eye on their website and social media for details.

Read more
Satanic Flea Market: Anti Christmas Fayre
Photograph: Manko

Satanic Flea Market: Anti Christmas Fayre

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Angel

Allergic to all this tinsel and festive goodwill? Fed up of having to navigate the Oxford Street crowds while going about your Yuletide shopping, soundtracked by endless repeats of ‘Last Christmas’? The Satanic Flea Market has just the thing for you. Shop for tarot cards, witchy fashion, prints, taxidermy, zines, spell books and even actual human skulls at this antidote to December’s usual saccharine festivities. The Electrowerkz bar and restaurant will be open too, so you can treat yourself to a delicious roast dinner after you’re done shopping for occult trinkets that will make the perfect pressie for the goth in your life.

Read more
Advertising
TuckShop’s ‘Dick Whittington’
Photograph: L-R Cheryl Hole, Choriza May, Kitty Scott-Claus

TuckShop’s ‘Dick Whittington’

  • Theatre
  • Theatre & Performance

Glued to the latest season of ‘Drag Race UK’? Then you’ll be gagging to book tickets for this panto (cue enthusiastic shouts of ‘Oh no we won’t!). After the sell-out success of 2019’s ‘Cinderella’, specialist drag production company TuckShop is returning to the West End this winter with a second all-drag panto featuring Cheryl Hole, Kitty Scott-Claus and Choriza May, three stars of RuPaul’s iconic reality competition. Expect tongue pops galore and presumably as many dick jokes as they can cram into a two-hour show.

 

Read more
The Magic of Christmas at London Zoo
Photograph: ZSL

The Magic of Christmas at London Zoo

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Regent’s Park

London Zoo is the only place in the capital where you can meet Santa alongside paying a visit to penguins, otters, tigers, zebras and a whole menagerie of other animals this December. Kids can have an audience with the big guy, and then head off on a festive trail to gather information and then send a postcard to Father C to make sure each animal gets a present they’ll love. And the zoo’s other seasonal attractions – including the Sensory Sweet Shop, full of candy floss clouds, a marshmallow meadow and a forest of candy canes – will be open through to January.

Read more
Advertising
Peter Pan Cup
© Serpentine Swimming Club

Peter Pan Cup

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Hyde Park

One of London’s quirkiest Christmas traditions, as well as being one of the oldest, the Peter Pan Cup has been contested on Christmas mornings since 1864. It’s strictly a spectator event – unless you happen to be a regular, not to mention hardy, member of the Serpentine Swimming Club. The name of the 100-yard swimming race in Hyde Park’s lido derives from the 1904 edition, when author and playwright Sir James Barrie (who wrote ‘Peter Pan’) presented the trophy to the winner. The race commences at 9am so head down before you start opening your presents.

Read more
Sh!t Theatre’s Sing-a-long-a-Muppet Christmas Carol

Sh!t Theatre’s Sing-a-long-a-Muppet Christmas Carol

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Euston

Live-art legends and all-round funny people Sh!t Theatre bring their enjoyably ridiculous spin on ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ to Camden People’s Theatre for a mini-run this December. A cult Christmas tradition that’s been going for nine years and counting, it’s essentially a screening of the much-loved festive movie mixed with plenty of interactive comedy silliness. Expect free whisky, plenty of singalong fun and in-jokes for both Muppet fans and Muppet virgins, plus suitably festive turns from different guest artists every night. The Sunday show will be followed by a Christmas Krappy-oke afterparty promising George, Mariah and ‘at least two versions of “Feed the World”.’ Sounds sh!t, obviously.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Epping Ongar Light Fantastic
Photograph: Trevor Clifford

Epping Ongar Light Fantastic

  • Things to do
  • Essex

The Epping Ongar Railway is the nearest heritage line to London and operates on tracks that used to be part of the tube network. For Christmas, its steam and diesel trains will be decorated with thousands of coloured lights for a series of special journeys through an illuminated woodland. Passengers can get comfy in vintage train carriages and listen to festive music while looking out the window at light installations at the stations and rural areas along the way from North Weald (the trip starts from North Weald station, not Ongar) into the Essex countryside and back again. 

Read more
Pricked
Photo by Chris Jepsom

Pricked

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Vauxhall

The RVT’s 2020 adult panto was cancelled after just a few performances. But now it’s back! ‘Pricked’ is a spin on the tale of Sleeping Beauty, and follows the adventures of a sex-crazed princess, an over-privileged prince, and a raven with identity issues, plus insecure villainess Maleffluent.

Read more
Advertising
Sculpd x Caravan
Photo: Sculpd

Sculpd x Caravan

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Great Portland Street

Time to flex those Christmas creativity muscles. Caravan Fitzrovia is teaming up with DIY clay kit purveyor Sculpd for a good old fashioned clay-and-cocktails event. You’ll be able to sip on a wintry drink while designing your own wonky festive vase or candlestick. Lacking a bit of confidence? No worries, Sculpd will have a professional potter on hand to help out. 

Read more
Arty Farty Christmas Party
Photo: joschneider.co.uk, artwork by Elliot Brennan & Milo Kerr

Arty Farty Christmas Party

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Old Street

Enjoy carols, games, dancing and holiday cheer all in one night at the Arty Farty Christmas Party. Head over to Shoreditch Town Hall for this Christmas extravaganza, featuring actress Lucy McCormick, musical sibling duo Bourgeois & Maurice and legendary heel-wearing cabaret superstar Le Gateau Chocolat. This special show is likely to be highly memorable, what with it being billed as ‘an anarchic carol concert meets pub gathering meets Question Time on acid.’ Anything is better when declared to be ‘on acid’.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Curling at Queens
Photo: Queen’s

Curling at Queens

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Bayswater

Curling has come to Queens, fka Queen’s Ice Bowl. After all, what is curling if not bowling on ice? The way it works is you slide stones across a rink and into the bullseye-esque ‘house’. All the while your trusty team mates are brushing and guiding the stone as best they can. Sound exhausting? It is! Luckily Meatliquor is on hand to offer burgers and cocktails to help keep you fed and watered. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Shotgun Carousel’s The Grotteaux
Photo: Jody Whittle-Wyeth

Shotgun Carousel’s The Grotteaux

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Woolwich

This Christmas nice new venue Woolwich Works is going to host notorious theatrical entertainment company Shotgun Carousel. You know what that means? It means a huge programme of exciting, unpredictable variety performances, all set in a ‘swanky, seasonal speakeasy’, aka The Grotteaux. Cabaret table seating and stalls are available to book. Expect strong language and adult themes, obviously.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising

Dog-Fest

  • Things to do
  • Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Park is becoming home to a load of dogs in their finest Christmas gear in November. If that won't get you feeling festive, we don't know what will. This year's Dog-Fest will feature Santa Paws Dog Walks, a Christmas-themed dog show, a so-called Dogstacle Course and a Santa Dash, where London's most competitive pups will test their speed, racing over hay bales. There'll be mulled wine and hot chocolate on offer as well as a chance to get a Christmas card portrait with your pooch. 

 

Read more

Drag All Stars Christmas Dinner ft. Cheryl Hole

  • LGBTQ+
  • City of London

Why settle for a boring old Christmas dinner with your mates this year when you could go to one that’s camp, glamorous and includes so much entertainment that you won’t even need to talk to your friends? Cheryl Hole off of ‘Drag Race’ is headlining a bill of drag stars doing raucous, funny stuff at Proud City’s Christmas events this year. The food? Three courses of Asian-fusion fine dining and free glass of prosecco. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Find more Christmas fun in London

GYG London Widget

Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Best-selling Time Out offers
          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.