‘Game of Thrones‘: flirty barbarians and kick-ass girls in these brand new pics from Season 7

The new season of 'Game of Thrones' is still a couple of months off (aaagggggghhhhhhh), but HBO has seen fit to tease us with a fistful of snaps from the series. There are no big giveaways here, they're mainly character portraits, but those of us who love the show will find a lot to smile about.

Most obviously an amazing snap of Tormund Giantsbane giving Brienne what in wildling terms probably counts as a come-hither smile – will the Maid of Tarth fall for his bearlike charms? The pic of Sam Tarly knuckling down to his Maester studies is sweet, too – exam revision is never so bad when you've got a partner. Oh, and it's great to see that the young-but-mighty Lyanna Mormont is definitely going to return, as forthright and badass as ever. Producers, if you kill her off there is going to be trouble.

Elsewhere we see that Cersei's backside is now firmly planted on the Iron Throne, that The Hound is heading north for some reason (a reunion with both Stark sisters seems inevitable) and the Daenerys-Tyrion-Varys supergroup have made landfall. Here's a selection of the snaps.

'Game of Thrones' returns on July 16.

