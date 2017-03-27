Gary Barlow will have a cameo role in the new 'Star Wars' movie

After Daniel Craig's cameo in 'The Force Awakens', the great and good are queueing up to play discreet roles in the new Star Wars movies. Following reports from the set of this year's 'The Last Jedi' that luminaries including Tom Hardy and the princes William and Harry all have background parts – 'aren't you a little posh for a stormtrooper?' – the latest sleb to confirm his trip to a galaxy far, far away is Take That frontman Gary Barlow.

'I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it,' Barlow told 'Lorraine' presenter Ross King, before admitting that his decision to talk about the cameo means it'll probably get cut from the final film. 'Now I’ve said that, I’ll probably be out. I think the Star Wars people are so strict.' Sure, that's the only reason the scene would get cut.

Reactions on twitter were diverse, ranging from weary disbelief to grudging acceptance. Our favourite came from the reliably pithy screen legend Kathy Burke, who reminded her followers of Gary's patchy past with this little beauty.

And this one, from the mysterious Chris, also made us chuckle.

Gary's announcement hasn't dimmed our enthusiasm for 'The Last Jedi' - even if it doesn't get cut, his role is likely small enough that it won't detract from the overall quality of the film. Still, he's probably unlikely to make the next iteration of our 50 Best Star Wars Characters list.

