  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

GBBO's Selasi is finally opening his London bakery

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday September 28 2017, 5:11pm

GBBO's Selasi is finally opening his London bakery
Casey Gutteridge

Attention ‘Bake Off fans: life just got a whole lot sweeter. Selasi, aka the most chilled and loveliest GBBO contestant ever, is opening a bakery. Not an IRL bakery like we were expecting, but he is bringing sweet treats to the city, via a Deliveroo exclusive pop-up. Launching on Tuesday and only open until the end of the week (sob), Selasi’s Bakes will deliver boxes of luscious floral cupcakes, all apparently hand-made by the man himself. The flavours sound a bit basic (strawberry vanilla and raspberry vanilla are on the menu), but were still psyched. Possibly the first time in history anyone’s looked forward to a Tuesday.   

Selasi’s Bakes launches on Deliveroo this Tue Oct 3.

Love sweet treats? Check out our roundup of the best bakeries in London.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest