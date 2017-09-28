Attention ‘Bake Off’ fans: life just got a whole lot sweeter. Selasi, aka the most chilled and loveliest ‘GBBO’ contestant ever, is opening a bakery. Not an IRL bakery like we were expecting, but he is bringing sweet treats to the city, via a Deliveroo exclusive pop-up. Launching on Tuesday and only open until the end of the week (sob), Selasi’s Bakes will deliver boxes of luscious floral cupcakes, all apparently hand-made by the man himself. The flavours sound a bit basic (strawberry vanilla and raspberry vanilla are on the menu), but we’re still psyched. Possibly the first time in history anyone’s looked forward to a Tuesday.

Selasi’s Bakes launches on Deliveroo this Tue Oct 3.

Love sweet treats? Check out our roundup of the best bakeries in London.