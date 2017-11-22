Get £1 dough balls today at Pizza Express

It’s that time of year again: Pizza Express are doing ‘snowball dough balls’. A sweet version of the whole world’s favourite carby snack, these come dusted with icing sugar and served with vanilla cream instead of garlic butter. Available today (Wednesday 22 November), these snowballs are a yearly tradition to rival the Oxford Circus Christmas light switch-on, in our opinion. In 2016 Pizza Express gave them out for free but don’t be a dick about the price hike – this year, 100% of the profits go to Macmillan cancer support. Nice eh?

PS there’s a gluten-free option.

£1 snowball dough balls are available at all Pizza Express restaurants for one day only (Wed 22 Nov).

