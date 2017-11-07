18 London chain restaurants ranked from worst to best

Food-wise, London’s got a lorra chain restaurants. We got Time Out reader and takeover contributor Mark Muldoon to give us his rundown, from worst to best.



18. Pizza Express

The old stalwart has worse pizza than all its younger chain rivals. It doesn’t really feel like good value even when you’ve got a 50 percent off voucher.



17. Dirty Burger

Boring burgers (aside from the on-point veggie option), and the crinkle-cut chips are embarrassingly unimaginative.



16. Chiquito

An old workmate recommended this as his favourite place to get a burrito in London. We don’t talk to him anymore.



15. Wahaca

Great news if you’re looking for a refreshingly flavour-free approach to Mexican food.

14. Byron

Remember what a great year for burgers 2012 was? This is what counted as passable before that.

13. YO! Sushi

How does it manage to disappoint to precisely the same extent on every visit? This consistency is actually quite an impressive achievement.

12. Itsu

Poor dumplings and below average sushi, but the chicken teriyaki is a good effort and we’ve been known to get excited when passing a branch during their end-of-day half-price sale.

11. Giraffe

It’s an okay option, isn’t it? If we lived in Derby or somewhere we’d probably actively look forward to a visit.

10. McDonald’s

Ok, so you can’t really beat those ubiquitous £1.99 burger + chips vouchers for price and convenience. Beware though: that new ‘Signature’ range of burgers is objectively terrible.

9. Wetherspoons

Food fans across London queue for hours to get £10 steaks from Flat Iron. If they’d just headed to a ‘spoons on steak night they could’ve got one without queuing for £9.35. And that includes a pint of Fosters!

8. Wagamama

Especially good for when you’re out with vegan friends and want to keep everybody happy.

7. Franco Manca

Slightly overrated pizza, but you can’t really argue with how much they cost can you?

6. Honest Burgers

There’s little better than an eponymous ‘Honest’ burger and rosemary salted fries done right. The only problem is consistency: they don’t do it right nearly enough.

5. The Breakfast Club

Plenty to love, and worth a trip for those salted caramel shakes alone (that’s it up there!).

4. Morley’s

North-of-the-river might have all the tourist destinations and 90 percent of the tube stations, but they haven’t got Morley’s. The spicy wings are a definitive London junk food option you don’t have to be drunk to love.

3. Chicken Shop

4/5 for the chicken, 5/5 for the apple pie.

2. MEATliquor

Brilliant, even if it’s never tasted quite as magical as that first time we tried them when they were a food truck at Glastonbury 2010.

1. Nando’s

If, somehow, you get bored of chicken and chips then you can mess about trying every flavour of sauce with them. Nando’s is obviously great.

Mark Muldoon, 33, is a Time Out reader and has contributed this piece as part of the TO reader takeover. He lives in Camden, and his favourite London places are Soho Theatre, the Roundhouse, Portobello Road during Carnival and about 30 different restaurants in Brixton.

