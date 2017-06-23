Get a free ‘Big Mouth’ burger at GBK branches across London on Monday

How’s this for a challenge? Burger chain GBK has launched a new burger it’s dubbing the Big Mouth. It takes its hefty name from prising a 6oz patty between buns, and smothering it with beer-infused cheese, bacon crunch, beef ketchup and smoked chilli. Seriously. Imagine wrapping your jaws around this new burger behemoth. The Big Mouth costs £9.95, but gobby types can double up by ordering the Bigger Mouth, which comes with a second patty for just £2.50 extra.

To celebrate this beasty, beefy new arrival, GBK will be giving out 50 Big Mouth burgers per branch on Monday June 26. All punters have to do is download GBK’s app and then head to their nearby restaurant at midday to be in with a chance of snapping up one of these 50 bad boy burgers. Spread the word, big mouth.

To find out more and download the GBK app, visit their website.

Sink your teeth into London’s best burgers.