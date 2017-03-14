Get a free haircut at Ted’s Grooming Room by the Strand all day tomorrow

Calling all long-haired gents. The capital’s slick Turkish barber chain Ted’s Grooming Room is giving out free haircuts all day on March 15 to chaps who are tired of sporting straggly ends, but short of pennies to get them stylishly chopped off.

The free haircuts (usually worth £28.50) will be offered at Ted’s Lancaster Place store to celebrate the grooming parlour’s first birthday. The salon is a tribute to the silver screen and cinematic manhood, so along with your free trim you can expect to see many a coiffed quiff, vintage TV sets and a large sculpture made entirely from TV aerials.

The barbers are offering an unlimited number of free standard haircuts between 9am and 6pm at the store, just off the Strand, so you can have your fuzz removed without fear of breaking the bank.

Visit 19 Lancaster Place, WC2E 7EN, between 9am and 6pm on March 15 for your free barnet overhaul.

