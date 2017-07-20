Get cut-price pizza, cocktails and beer EVERY DAY at Pizza Pilgrims

How’s this for an easy sell? From 3pm to 6pm every damn day, the good people at Pizza Pilgrims in West India Quay (that’s in Canary Wharf, FYI) are doing a new £5-and-under ‘Apé Hour’. It's named in honour of the old Piaggio Apé van they kicked their pizza-making career off with. Clever, eh?

Anyway. Therein, they’ll be charging £5 for any pizza on their menu; £5 for any cocktail (including Aperol Spritzes, pococello-laced Pocotonics and hazelnut espresso martinis); £3 for a Moretti beer; and £3 for a round of arancini rosso balls stuffed with peas and smoked mozzarella.

Yup, you read that right. Order smart (ie, don’t go for the £5.50 marinara pizza) and it really is one hell of a deal. Stuffed blind and mildly drunk for less than 20 quid? On any day of the week? It might be the single strongest case for visiting Docklands to date.

