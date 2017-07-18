  • Blog
Get free baklava ice cream sandwiches at Stokey’s new Macedonian joint

By Tom Howells Posted: Tuesday July 18 2017, 5:30pm

As divine food combos go, baklava and ice cream must be up there. Who wouldn’t want their crisp, dense, super-syrupy pastry taken up a notch with a silken slab of gelato? A fool, that’s who.

Bless the good people of The Lacy Nook, a new-ish joint in Stoke Newington channelling a mix of British ingredients, international flavours and traditional Macedonian cuisine. For they have done the decent thing and launched a baklava ice cream sandwich. And they’re giving away ten free ones every day from Thursday to Sunday this week on a first-come, first-served basis. Off to N16 you go!

The sandwich is made thus: nutty, syrup-soaked pastry (the owner’s family recipe, passed down from her Macedonian grandmother) is wedged around super-simple fior di latte ice cream from Nonna’s Gelato (a Time Out fave), and the whole lot is drizzled in strawberry and mango compote. Not one to eat with your hands, then.

The Lacy Nook is at 8 Cazenove Rd, N16 6BD.
London’s got a lot of ice cream to lick. Here’s our list of the best.
