Get free chicken burgers at a (deep) south London restaurant

Like chicken? And eating for free? Yes, yes you do. Thus, get yourself over to Lewisham next week, where slick-lookin’ burger bar Dirty South is celebrating its grand reopening (formerly a pub and live music venue, it was gutted in the 2011 London riots) by giving away an absolute bevy of free fried chicken burgers: 100 a day, to be exact.

They’re being dished up by fowl street food mavens Other Side Fried (Dirty South’s food offering is coming from a rotating host of traders in residence, OSF being the first). All you gotta do to get one is visit the Dirty South website and sign up for a voucher. Take it in one day next week and – ta da! – free chicken for you. If you’re slow off the mark and miss the 100 freebies, they’ll give you a discount voucher to use that week anyway. Everyone’s a winner.



The Dirty South x Other Side Fried chicken burger giveaway is daily from Mon Nov 20-Fri Nov 24, after 6pm. Find Dirty South at 162 Lee High Rd, SE13 5PR (closest transport is Lewisham DLR/rail).

