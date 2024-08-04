Taiwanese fried chicken was popularised by night market stall owners in the late 1970s, as they tried to recreate western-style chicken nuggets, but ended up making a deep fried, boneless bite-size version or what we now call popcorn chicken. While there’s always an intimidatingly long line trailing out of Good Friend’s bright yellow storefront, luckily it moves quickly, with staff operating at breakneck speed. For the most classic Taiwanese options, the popcorn chicken or karaage are go-to orders, but there’s also crispy squid, chicken skin, crispy tofu and sweet potato options if you feel like branching out.
In London, fried chicken shops are everywhere, but seeking out the best crispy chicken in the capital requires a little research. Whether it’s southern-fried thighs, crunchy Korean-style strips, or a mountainous fillet burger you’ve got your sights set on, we’ve put in the legwork and found the best fried chicken in London for you. Now is the time to get acquainted with some of the best birds in town.
Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.