The best fried chicken in London

In the mood for a finger-lickin’ feed? Here’s a guide to the best fried chicken in London

Leonie Cooper
Edited by Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
In London, fried chicken shops are everywhere, but seeking out the best crispy chicken in the capital requires a little research. Whether it’s southern-fried thighs, crunchy Korean-style strips, or a mountainous fillet burger you’ve got your sights set on, we’ve put in the legwork and found the best fried chicken in London for you. Now is the time to get acquainted with some of the best birds in town.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

London's best fried chicken

1. Popcorn chicken at Good Friend Chicken

  • Taiwanese
  • Chinatown
  • price 1 of 4
Popcorn chicken at Good Friend Chicken
Elaine Zhao for Time Out

Taiwanese fried chicken was popularised by night market stall owners in the late 1970s, as they tried to recreate western-style chicken nuggets, but ended up making a deep fried, boneless bite-size version or what we now call popcorn chicken. While there’s always an intimidatingly long line trailing out of Good Friend’s bright yellow storefront, luckily it moves quickly, with staff operating at breakneck speed. For the most classic Taiwanese options, the popcorn chicken or karaage are go-to orders, but there’s also crispy squid, chicken skin, crispy tofu and sweet potato options if you feel like branching out.

2. Spicy wings at Morley's

Spicy wings at Morley's
Photograph: Morley’s

No longer a bastion of just south London, Morley's has now spread its wings all over the city, with branches everywhere from Edmonton to Finsbury Park and Brick Lane. The premise is simple; cheap, cheerful fried chicken done to perfection. Everyone's got their tried-and-tested order, but the spicy wings are the ones we keep on coming back for again and again (and again).

3. Fried buttermilk chicken tenders at Butchies

  • Chicken
  • Shoreditch
  • price 1 of 4
Fried buttermilk chicken tenders at Butchies

They may be the unofficial ‘chicken burger’ champions of London, but Butchies’ delectable buttermilk-fried ‘sandwiches’ are regularly outdone by their moreish tenders. Although these come with the house BBQ sauce as standard, we strongly suggest ordering some extra dips (don’t be put off by the weirdly watery blue cheese version). A great shout for fast fried chicken in Shoreditch.

4. Keralan fried chicken (KFC) at Kricket Soho

  • Indian
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4
Keralan fried chicken (KFC) at Kricket Soho
© Paul Winch-Furness

Yes, it’s a deep-fried breaded dish with the initials KFC, but the Keralan Fried Chicken served at this teeny Soho located Indian restaurant is no laughing matter – especially as the meat is marinated in tandoori spices, then rolled in a mix of masala, flour and buttermilk. Served with pickled mooli and a dinky pot of curry-leaf mayo, it’s just about perfect: crunchy and grease-free on the outside, mouth-wateringly soft and juicy in the middle.

Book online
5. Chicken salt strips at Fowl

Chicken salt strips at Fowl
Fowl

Somewhat disturbingly titled a beak-to-feet restaurant, this off-shoot of the cult-ish sustainable spot Fallow, Fowl in St James's is all about the chicken. Chicken burgers are the main draw, but if you want to double down on your dinner, then the chicken salt strips are way more than moreish. Birds here are also soy-free, pasture raised for twice as long as standard and raised on farms that pride themselves on regenerative agriculture.

6. K-pop sandwich at Chick’n’Sours

  • Chicken
  • Dalston
K-pop sandwich at Chick’n’Sours
© Jamie Lau

Fried chicken heaven for hardcore fans, Chick ’n’ Sours in Dalston serves its chooks in various forms (including tenders), but nothing beats the K-pop sandwich. Looking a bit like a Jackson Pollock sandwiched into a brioche bun, it comes with squirts of fiery gochujang mayo, Asian slaw splurging out and crisply bubbled batter coating the buttermilk-bathed thigh meat. This is mercilessly messy stuff, so don’t go dressed in your date-night finery.

7. Tower Block burger at MeatLiquor

  • Burgers
  • Islington
Tower Block burger at MeatLiquor

Dude-food burger slingers MeatLiquor have established themselves as brand leaders with a cult following to match, and they’re also up there with the best when it comes to fried chicken. We could point you towards their ‘monkey fingers’, but nothing beats the Tower Block burger – a mighty pile-up of fried chicken fillet, cheese, hash brown, jalapeños, slaw and Russian dressing, all crammed into one of their firm, bouncy buns.

Book online
9. Meltdown bun at Thunderbird

  • Street food
  • Canary Wharf
  • price 1 of 4
Meltdown bun at Thunderbird

‘Fried chicken and wings, but not as you know it’ – that’s the pitch from main man (and ex-racer) Matt Harris at Thunderbird. His gambit has paid off, because Thunderbird now has branches in Charing Cross, Clapham, Canary Wharf, Wimbledon, The O2, and Westfield Stratford. The wings are done three ways, while the fried chicken comes in boxes, buckets and buns – we like the Meltdown, which comes drenched in miso-jalapeno cheese sauce and red pepper aioli. 

Book online

10. Honey butter KFC at CheeMc

  • Korean
  • Walworth

Korean fried chicken doesn't come better than at Walworth's CheeMc. Drenched with serious seasoning in the shape of honey butter powder, their best-selling dish is deeply addictive, and goes very nicely indeed with a bowl of kimchi. 

