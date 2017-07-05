  • Blog
Get free fro-yo and strawberries delivered to your door for Wimbledon today

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 11:48am

The sun’s out, and we are mere hours away from watching Murray and Nadal get their lovely toned buns out. So chances are you’re aching for a snog. That’s snog as in Snog-frozen-yoghurt, not snog as in kissing-with-tongues. Which you knew.

Well, the universe provides. To celebrate the opening week of Wimbledon, UberEats is partnering with Snog to deliver free strawberries and cream with a twist: strawberries and frozen yoghurt. Available for three hours only from 2pm today, all you have to do to get a Snog delivered to your door is open the UberEats app and order a portion from your nearest Snog shop. But hurry – there’s limited availability and a lot of lonely, hot Londoners out there.

Order your free strawberries and Snog via the UberEats app from 2pm-5pm today (Wednesday July 5).

Prefer ice cream? Here’s our round-up of the best scoops in the city.  

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch.

For any feedback or for more information email

