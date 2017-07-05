Get free fro-yo and strawberries delivered to your door for Wimbledon today

The sun’s out, and we are mere hours away from watching Murray and Nadal get their lovely toned buns out. So chances are you’re aching for a snog. That’s snog as in Snog-frozen-yoghurt, not snog as in kissing-with-tongues. Which you knew.

Well, the universe provides. To celebrate the opening week of Wimbledon, UberEats is partnering with Snog to deliver free strawberries and cream with a twist: strawberries and frozen yoghurt. Available for three hours only from 2pm today, all you have to do to get a Snog delivered to your door is open the UberEats app and order a portion from your nearest Snog shop. But hurry – there’s limited availability and a lot of lonely, hot Londoners out there.

Order your free strawberries and Snog via the UberEats app from 2pm-5pm today (Wednesday July 5).

