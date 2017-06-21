Get free ice cream from a Jo Malone London van this week

It’s hot and sticky out there, but now you can cool down in style. Luxury fragrance brand Jo Malone London has pimped up an ice cream truck and is giving out ice cream to Londoners in their time of hot, hot need throughout this week.

As you’d imagine, flavours are posh and fragrant, and include lime, basil and mandarin (ooh), nutmeg and ginger (ahh), and blackberry and bay (bae!). And if you’re worried about the cost of this posh take on dairy given that you’ve been saving up for yonks for that candle, cool your jets. These ice creams are completely free.

The Jo Malone London van will be parked up at the following locations for the rest of the week:

Wed: Old Spitalfields Market (12-7pm)

Thu: Covent Garden Piazza (12-7pm)

Fri: 43-47 King’s Road (12-7pm)

Sat: Primrose Hill (12-7pm)

Sun: 222 Westbourne Grove (12-3pm); 76 Portobello Road (3-7pm)

