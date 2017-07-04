Get free vegan burgers at Camden’s VBurger this Thursday

The only thing finer than a delicious burger is a free one. So thank God for the good people at VBurger – a brand new vegan burger bar in Camden Market. To celebrate opening, they’re giving away 50 free burgers to Time Out readers this Thursday July 6. Kerching! The process is simple: just print out a copy of this story, take it into the shop and they’ll give you your choice of a beetroot, falafel or seitan schnitzel burger. Free.

Wanna pimp it? Add optional vegan cheese or avocado, plus sides of fries, sweet-potato wedges and coleslaw. (Note: you’re only getting the basic burger for free, cheapskates.)

Irked by the vegan tag? Don’t be. These plant-based patties look waaaaaay more exciting than your standard bean burger or oversized mushroom-in-a-bun. For proof, check out VBurger’s website and Facebook page. You’re welcome.

Let’s recap! To claim your free VBurger, print this story and take it in to their Camden Market location this Thursday July 6, and – ta da! – gratis grub.

