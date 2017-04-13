Get half-price food at Foxlow’s new Soho restaurant

There’s no such thing as a free lunch. But there is such thing as a cheap lunch (or dinner for that matter), and that’s exactly what you can get when the new Soho branch of steak restaurant and cocktail bar Foxlow’s opens next month.

The folks behind Hawksmoor are opening up a fourth all-day restaurant in the centre of London, serving up slow-smoked ribs, superlative fried chicken and hulking great steaks to the masses. The soft launch runs from Monday May 8 and continues until dinner on Saturday May 13, and you can get a whopping 50 percent off food at brunch (from 9am), lunch and dinner by emailing soho@foxlow.co.uk with the following information:

- Your name

- Your preferred date(s)

- The number of guests (maximum six)

- Whether you’d like to book for brunch, lunch or dinner

- Your email address and telephone number

