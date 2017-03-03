Hawksmoor’s sister restaurant Foxlow has a new home in Soho

As one life ends another begins, so the old adage goes. That’s certainly the case with Hawksmoor’s chilled neighbourhood-diner spin-off Foxlow. For as its Stoke Newington branch shutters for good, a new foxy babe is born in Soho.

Or will be come May, at least. The new joint is spread across two floors of an old office building near Golden Square, and will feature an illuminated, 1960s/70s cinema-inspired canopy (nope, us neither), and all the plush booths and reclaimed fittings you’d expect from an upscale Soho eatery. It’s business as usual with the menu – think slow-smoked ribs, superlative fried chicken, hulking great steaks and such – but there’ll also be a host of new dishes including a couple of fresh vegan options (rather intriguing for a group so marked by meat). Chuck in daily brunch fare, BYO on Tuesdays, Sunday roasts and an ace cocktail list, and you might as well hole-up for good.

