Get half-price grub at snazzy new Camden brasserie Gabeto

A new joint from an ex-Chiltern Firehouse chef was going to pique our interest, but when it’s also set to dish up half-price food for a soft launch? Well, now we’re really paying attention.

That’s just what’s going on at Gabeto, a new, all-day modern brasserie in Camden from chef Lee Andrews, which merges British ingredients and a few Latin flavour influences. And from Thursday June 29 until Wednesday July 5, they’ll be serving up cut-price food in the first-floor restaurant. Onto the Northern Line you go!

Once there, diners can expect lots of lovely-sounding bites. Raw kale Caesar salads and quinoa with paneer? Certainly. Galician beef burgers and steaks? Si señor! Hella tostadas and tacos? Absolutely on trend. Piles of grilled fish? Yes yes yes and so on. All scoffed down in extremely snazzy arty-industrial surrounds. Camden’s foodie renaissance, it appears, piles ever onwards.

The Gabeto soft launch takes place from Thursday June 29 until Wednesday July 5. To redeem the offer, diners can make a reservation by calling 020 7424 0692 and quoting ’soft launch offer’. Gabeto can be found in Stables Market, Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH.

