Get half-price pizza at Yard Sale Pizza's new Walthamstow branch next week

Our city can't get enough of pizza right now. A vast number of new pizza parlours emerged in Peckham last year and the beginning of 2017 has brought news of a new Pizza Pilgrims and the opening of L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Stoke Newington.

Now the winner of our 2016 Most Loved Restaurant award is opening another joint, this time in Walthamstow (along with a load of other new pizza places). To mark the launch of its third branch, the dough pros at Yard Sale Pizza are offering 50 percent off pizzas during their soft launch running from Mon Feb 20- Sun Feb 26 for both dine-in and takeaway customers.

If you can't get enough of the cheese-topped rounds, you can also head over to the Yard Sale Pizza Facebook page where the brand is running a competition to win free pizza for a year if your delivery postcode is covered by one of its three stores. One lucky fan residing in Walthamstow, Finsbury Park or Clapton is about to become just as round as the prize on offer.

Yard Sale Pizza opens at 15 Hoe Street, E17 4SD on Mon Feb 20.

