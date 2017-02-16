Walthamstow has turned into one big pizza party

Who doesn't love a great pizza? Nobody, that's who. And the people of E17 are suddenly spoiled for choice when it comes to the doughy delights.

A couple of years ago, if you wanted a pizza in Walthamstow your options were limited to bog standard takeaways offering lacklustre deep pan jobs. The Spar in Walthamstow village was the exception, upping the local pizza game with their homemade pizza whipped up by the folks at Eat 17 restaurant next door.

A photo posted by eat 17 (@weareeat17) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Then the arrival of the Pizza Express chain kickstarted a Walthamstow pizza revolution – Sodo joined the area a year ago, followed by a second branch of the local Nuovo Mondragone on Hoe Street. At the Rose & Crown, Peppe also launched a pop-up wood-fired oven supplying the area with yet more Italian grub.

A photo posted by Sodo Pizza Café (@sodopizzacafe) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:56am PST

And so it continues. Yard Sale Pizza is the latest addition to Walthamstow opening on Hoe Street on February 20, following success at branches in Clapton and Finsbury Park. And next on the horizon is the formerly uninviting Dog and Duck on Chingford Road, promising 'Sourdough Saloon' pizza when it reopens.

So take your pick for your pizza fix next time you head to the end of the Victoria line.

