Get half-price seafood at this trashy new Islington eatery

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 6:00pm

Hungry but skint? You’re in luck. Trawler trash, a new modern fish restaurant opening in Islington, is offering 50 percent off all food from April 28 until May 11. And don’t be put off by the trashy name, this is high-quality stuff. Reclaiming the ‘trash’ that often gets disregarded in favour of the more traditional (read: basic) catch, this menu features lesser known treasures like pilchards, coley, sprat, grey mullet and crayfish. We salute that waste not, want not philosophy, and we’re already lusting after the kipper carbonara. 

Trawler Trash opens on April 28 at 205 Upper St, N1 1RQ. You can book from April 14 by emailing hello@trawler-trash.com

Find more restaurants opening soon in London.

