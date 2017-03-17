Get hot under the collar at a sex symposium at Ace Hotel

Prepare to have any prudishness swept away quicker than you can swipe left on Tinder during this day-long symposium dedicated to the intriguing world of sex and sexuality. Hosted by Baron and Baroness co-founder Matthew Holroyd and Wet Satin Press founder Reba Maybury, Erotic Possibilities will explore the connections between sex and music, fashion, commerce, celebrity, film, art, photography and more.

Dissecting the perpetual bombardment of sexual content online and the effect it has on relationships and physicality, the day will also invite a variety of speakers to explain how sex and sexuality have benefitted their careers.

Matthew and Reba will be joined by Mark Hassle from Paul Raymond Publications and Isabel Anna from Lyra Magazine to talk about sex and publishing (3pm), before Peter Tatchell and Emma Gruner take to the floor to discuss its relationship with activism (4pm).

Later in the day Sex and Fashion (5pm) will be covered by stylist and designer Judy Blame, designer Sebastiaan Pieter and Emma Hope Allwood, Dazed and Confused’s fashion features editor, while Sex and Art (6pm) will see an interesting panel featuring Sue Webster, Prem Sahib and Nancy Del’Olio.

Talks are priced individually so you can pick and choose what you attend, or you can nab a £60 day ticket if you’re after eight straight hours of sex talk.

Erotic Possibilities, Hoi Polloi, Ace Hotel London. Sun Mar 26. 2pm-10pm. £12.50-£60. Book tickets here.

