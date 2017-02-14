This map shows which Londoners are having the most (and least) sex

A few months ago we quizzed city dwellers around the world about their lives. Some of the questions in the Time Out City Index were pretty personal. So, since it’s Valentine’s Day, here’s an exclusive look at the love lives of Londoners: who’s doing it, who isn’t, how often and with how many people. Never mind Paris – we’ll always have Harlesden.

NW10... is getting the most action

Kensal Greeners are having the most sex, with 14 percent getting some ‘most days’. By contrast, 30 percent of Maida Valers said they get it on ‘less than once a month’. What a difference a few miles make.

SW4 is… looking for love

The most single-and-ready-to-mingle part of London? It’s singles-club Clapham, with 30 percent of respondents on the hunt for a new SO. You’ll probably find most of them at Infernos on Friday.

W5 is… saving it

If you’re looking for something quick and dirty, don’t head to Ealing: they’re the least likely to have sex on a first date. Prudish or just playing hard to get? Ealingites, let us know.

N10 is… playing away

The people of Muswell Hill are the most likely to have cheated: one in three people from N10 admitted to having an affair. Maybe it’s the lack of a tube station that’s got them all frustrated.

N5 is… keeping its options open

Not into monogamy? Hit up Highbury, which has the highest proportion of people who say it’s okay to date more than one person at a time. Just be careful not to get those names mixed up.

E1 is… giving it away

Why wait? The citizens of Whitechapel are most likely to bang on a first date, with 63 percent up for a private afterparty. Bow and Dalston are close runners-up. They don’t hang about out east.

SW9 is… keeping it casual

The people of Brixton don’t want any strings attached: they’re the most likely to have had a one-night stand, with 80 percent saying they’ve had a brief encounter. Don’t get clingy down there.

SE17 is… feeling lonely

The Time Out City Index found that London is the world’s loneliest city. And nowhere is that truer than in Elephant & Castle, where 71 percent said that London life can feel lonely. Congrats, Elephant-dwellers: you’re officially the loneliest people on the planet.

Photography by Stephen Meierding. Prop styling by Sami Jano. Map design by Anamaria Stanley.

