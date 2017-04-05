Get lunch for £1 at Mercer & Co in Islington this week

A new salt beef bar and canteen has sprung up on Islington’s Chapel Market and, to mark its arrival, five days' worth of deals are about to be flung your way.

Mercer & Co, which specialises in tasty bagels packed with meat, gherkins and lashings of mustard. Chilli (both meat and veggie), mac ’n’ cheese boxes and salads are also on the menu, and from this Wednesday, hungry punters in the area can grab dishes for just £1. The soft launch deals will run from Wed Apr 5 to Sun Apr 9 between noon and 2pm and the daily offers can be found below.

Wednesday: buy any drink and get a salt beef bagel for £1

Thursday: buy any drink and get a vegetarian/beef chilli or mac 'n' cheese lunch box for £1

Friday: buy any drink and get any lunch box, salt beef bagel or sandwich for £1

Saturday and Sunday: buy any drink and get a salad, lunch box or salt beef bagel for £1

Mercer & Co, 26A Chapel Market, Angel.

