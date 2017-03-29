Pizza Pilgrims is opening a Pizza Playground this May

It seems a week doesn’t go by without news of a fresh Pizza Pilgrims joint opening in London, or its kitchens unveiling a tasty new concoction (bespoke dessert calzones, anyone?).

The latest scoop is that a new dough den will be opening in West India Quay this May, and alongside its delicious rounds, the restaurant will also be offering hungry punters a freakin’ Pizza Playground (!) to enjoy.

The Playground will provide pre- and post-food fun, with a 22-player foosball table and an outdoor ‘bocce ball’ court if you fancy practising your bowls technique after dinner. One corner of the pizzeria will also be bookable for parties of up to 12 who want to play Mario Kart on a Nintendo Switch and 65-inch screen while they smash through their slices on comfy sofas.

It’s got it all going on outside too, thanks to a waterfront terrace if you fancy eating your pizza alfresco, plus bars sponsored by Birra Moratti and Aperol for on-point summer sipping.

Pizza Pilgrims, West India Quay opens on Mon May 1.

