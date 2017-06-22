Get pizza for £1 for a whole month at Radio Alice in Hoxton and Clapham

Mamma mia! Italian pizza chain Radio Alice is rolling out to Clapham, after successfully landing in London last year at its Hoxton Square branch. The pizzeria, which uses sourdough made from stoneground flour for its lighter-than-light bases, opens on Venn Street on Monday June 26. To celebrate, both Clapham and Hoxton branches will be serving up pizzas for just £1 for an entire month.

Okay, so guests at both restaurants will have to buy one pizza at full price before they receive a second pizza for £1. But to sweeten the deal, that £1 will be going to charity. Radio Alice will be raising money for Libera Terra, a co-operative producing wine on Sicilian land that used to belong to the mafia. In a fittingly extravagant move, they’re calling the deal a Gold Coin Campaign, with discount pizzas available from June 26 right through to Sunday July 30. Bada bing!

Radio Alice Clapham opens on Mon Jun 26 at 67 Venn St, SW4 0BD.

Find more doughy creations in our list of London’s best pizzas.