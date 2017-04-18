Get ruined: the Junipalooza gin fest is coming to Tobacco Dock in June

Labouring the point perhaps, but London LOVES gin. This is a given. It’s classy, complex and, given the inevitable slosh of tonic mixer, medicinal. It’s basically good for you, and come summer we’ll be drinking it daily.



Anyway, this boozy evergreen love affair is set to be celebrated with Junipalooza, a gin-soaked weekend festival coming to Tobacco Dock this June, and tying in with World Gin Day. Yippee!



This year’s fourth edition of the fest will see 50 distillers flying in from 14 countries – Australia, Sri Lanka, Finland, the USA and Thailand among ’em. Together, they’ll be plying us with over 100 gins, as well as hosting masterclasses, and there’ll be food, music, a gin-based cocktail bar and a Gin Kiosk shop. Interestingly, there’ll also be stands from a host of tonic producers, including big-hitters like Fever Tree and Fentimans – it’s not all about the booze, y’know.



Lunchtime and evening session tickets are available on the Saturday, with shorter all-day passes for the Sunday. There won’t be any tickets on the door, so make sure you snap yours up, stat.



Junipalooza will take place on June 10-11 at Tobacco Dock, Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, E1W 2SF. Tickets cost £30 per session and are available from Eventbrite.

