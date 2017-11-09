Get some of the best noodles in London for under a fiver

Iconic udon restaurant Koya is finally launching its new branch in the City on Monday November 27, and they’re celebrating by opening with 50 percent off. Koya is already extremely reasonable – all dishes range from £6.90 to £14.30 – so we’re talking about some seriously cheap noodles here. The much-loved pork and miso hot udon clocks in at £4.95, for example, and the plain noodles work out at just £3.45. If you actually work in the City, chances are you don’t care about the price tag. But for the rest of us, £3.45 noodles are nothing less than a Christmas gift from God.

Koya’s soft launch 50 percent offer runs from Nov 27-Dec 2 at the Bloomberg Arcade branch.

