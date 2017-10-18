Get your creep on at these early Halloween events

Can’t wait for Halloween? Don’t. Embrace all things gross and gruesome at these spine-chilling events.

Can witchcraft overthrow the patriarchy? Find out as clubbing and performance art collective Deep Trash raise witches from the ashes with a night of occult rituals, feminist sigil magick, queer zombies and dark techno mixes.

Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Bethnal Green. Sat Oct 21. £8-£10.

Sit back for 683 minutes of arse-numbing gore at another epic movie marathon. See six retro horrors – ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Alien’ and ‘The Exorcist’ among them – and don’t worry about falling asleep. After these, you’ll never sleep again.

The Prince Charles Cinema. Leicester Square. Sat Oct 21. £20.

Listen to some blood-curdling ‘science’ from the Geek Chic podcast duo as they debate the existence of vampires, fangs and all. The geeks will be joined by ‘The Prof of Goth’, Professor Nick Groom, and mortician Carla Valentine.

Soho Theatre. Tottenham Court Rd. Mon Oct 23. £11-£12.

Scare yourelf senseless in the beautiful surrounding of the Rivoli Ballroom – one of the last remaining ballrooms around – at their horror film marathon, featuring ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ and ‘The Shining’.

Rivoli Ballroom. Mon Oct 23. From £12.

Get up close and personal with gruesome mini-beasts, creepy crawlies and snakes at these Halloween-themed drawing classes. An expert animal handler will introduce you to the likes of glow-in-the-dark emperor scorpions, giant millipedes, a vampire crab, friendly tarantulas and colourful corn snakes before you pencil their likeness on paper.

Protein Studios. Tue Oct 24. £26.

Want more scary stuff? Check out the best Halloween events happening in London this October.