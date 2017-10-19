Top ten Halloween events in London

Take Halloween to new heights at this all-night party held 35 floors above the London streets. The Sky Garden will be transformed into a deadly disco with live music from The Soul Jets kicking off the evening and DJs spinning tracks into the witching hour. A range of Halloween themed food and drinks will be on the Sky Pod Bar's menu and make-up artists will have their brushes ready to revamp you into your Halloween character - there's a bottle of champers up for grabs for the best dressed.