Top ten Halloween events in London

Here's our pick of hair-raising Halloween events in London 2017. Be warned, these aren't for the faint-hearted...

By Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Thursday October 19 2017

Too old for trick or treating these days? Trust us, there's still a lot of fun to be had on and around Halloween in London (Tuesday October 31 2017). Swot up with the 100 best horror films of all time, pop down to one of London's best fancy dress shops and prepare to be scared at one of the ten frighteningly good Halloween events below.

The best Halloween events in London

1
Hocus Pocus Halloween

Hocus Pocus Halloween

'Come, little children...' and dance the night away at this '90s Hocus Pocus themed party at Shoreditch's The Book Club. Art Macabre will be making an appearance at the spooky shindig, helping you sketch the Sanderson sisters with a trio of fantastical models channeling everyone's fave witches, catch a screening of the film itself, have your face painted, sip on 'Witches Brew' and finish things up by joining an spell-binding immersive club night filled with '90s classic tunes. 

Read more
The Book Club , Shoreditch Saturday October 28 2017 - Sunday October 29 2017
2
The Addams Family in Concert

The Addams Family in Concert

Prepare for a creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky evening as Barry Sonnenfeld’s goth comedy 'The Addams Family' (1991) gets a world premiere screening accompanied by a live orchestra playing Marc Shaiman’s imaginative orchestral score, as part of the Royal Albert Hall’s Festival of Film. Go in your best fancy dress and make sure you've got your clicking fingers ready. 

Read more
Royal Albert Hall , Knightsbridge Thursday October 26 2017
3
The Horniman Halloween Fair

The Horniman Halloween Fair

Dress up and get down to the Horniman for a day of frightening fun and games. Little ones can meet creepy crawlies in the Wild Fangs cave, while adult witches and wizards browse arts and craft markets and try devilishly delicious food and drink from a variety of stalls. 

Read more
Horniman Museum , Forest Hill Saturday October 28 2017 - Sunday October 29 2017
4
Teeth Film Screening

Teeth Film Screening

Spend your Halloween watching 'Teeth' a film about a woman’s vagina sprouting a vengeful set of fangs. After this ludicrous, glorious b-movie screening, feminism and horror expert Amanda Digioia will be on hand for a Q&A. Trust us, you will have many, many questions. Proceeds will go towards launching the world's first Vagina Museum, an opening that's long overdue. 

Read more
The Book Club , Shoreditch Tuesday October 31 2017
5

Fright Night: Lucid Dreaming Talk

Delve into your darkest nightmares and explore the horrors of sleep paralysis at this talk of bad dreams, night terrors and lucid dreaming hosted by Guerilla Science. Discover what disrupts sleep, how we can gain control of our dreams and make your own sleepy tea to take away. 

Read more
The Book Club , Shoreditch Wednesday October 25 2017
6
Halloween: Carnival Of Carnage

Halloween: Carnival Of Carnage

Have the bejesus scared out of you with a night of horror stories and seances at this occult club night in a private Hackney club. The dress code is 'clowns in cravats, dandy devils, tailcoated terrors and monocled mummies'. Do your worst. There won't be any door sales this year, so get your scary ass in gear if you want to be a part of the carnage. 

Read more
Kings Head Members Club , Hoxton Saturday October 28 2017 - Sunday October 29 2017
7
The Quarter of Curiosity Shop

The Quarter of Curiosity Shop

Carnaby Street's Newburgh Quarter is being turned into a world of ghoulish frights as 'The Quarter of Curiosity' pop-up for a two-week Halloween spectacular. See bespoke Halloween installations across the street, get stuck into free workshops from Halloween headdress making and potion cocktail making to pumpkin planters and Halloween makeup masterclasses. Head along on Oct 26 for a special Halloween fright night party (5pm to 9pm). 

Read more
Newburgh Quarter , Soho Until Tuesday October 31 2017
8
Halloween In The Sky

Halloween In The Sky

Take Halloween to new heights at this all-night party held 35 floors above the London streets. The Sky Garden will be transformed into a deadly disco with live music from The Soul Jets kicking off the evening and DJs spinning tracks into the witching hour. A range of Halloween themed food and drinks will be on the Sky Pod Bar's menu and make-up artists will have their brushes ready to revamp you into your Halloween character - there's a bottle of champers up for grabs for the best dressed. 

Read more
Sky Garden , Aldgate Friday October 27 2017 - Saturday October 28 2017
9
Fortnum & Mason Pumpkin Carving Classes

Fortnum & Mason Pumpkin Carving Classes

Show off your knife skills at Fortnum & Mason's annual Halloween Pumpkin Carving Classes. There are sessions for both children and adults, where you'll be schooled on how to imaginatively carve pumpkins and create one-of-a-kind lanterns. There's also a prize for the best pumpkin at each class. 

Read more
Fortnum & Mason , St James' Wednesday October 25 2017 - Friday October 27 2017
10
Beauty and the Feast

Beauty and the Feast

Describing itself as a 'culinary cabaret', this theatrical dining experience is a sort of immersive adult panto – with food and cocktails – that's designed by east London-based immersive events studio Darling & Edge. Accept the invite of Fairy Liquid and visit the Beast's ball to try and find Belle in a riotous retelling of the classic tale.

Read more
The Vaults , Waterloo Until Sunday January 14 2018
More spooky events in London?

The creepiest Museums at Night events

The creepiest Museums at Night events

This year’s autumn edition of ‘Museums at Night’ takes place across the UK from Thu Oct 26-Sat Oct 28 2017, with a series of seriously special after-hours events at some of London’s best galleries, museums and attractions. 

Read more
By: Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Wednesday October 11 2017, 12:00am
Louis L

it says top 10 halloween events, but there are only three on this page???!!!

FireHazardGames

If running and screaming is more your thing, we're doing a super-sized (and super-creepy) version of our Citydash street game. It's a spooky real-world game of speed, stealth and strategy: Run for checkpoints, replan on the fly, and duck for cover as our patrolling guards close in. Details: http://citydash.fire-hazard.net/halloween

Adam H

And, if you're looking to do something amazingly magical this Halloween, why not check out The Dreamery's Las Maravillas: The Lost Souls of Mictlan - an immersive horror experience in Hackney created to American haunted house standards.

Check it out at: https://www.picatic.com/lasmaravillas

