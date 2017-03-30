Glastonbury line-up announced. And Wiley’s playing?

The Glastonbury Festival poster has finally been released and the big surprise is that grime godfather Wiley will be performing – after his very public angry tirade against the fest back in 2013.

Wiley will join The xx, Biffy Clyro, The National, Royal Blood, Lorde, Stormzy, Katy Perry, Father John Misty, Barry Gibb (yes, from The Bee Gees, playing the famed Sunday ‘oldie’ slot), Chic, Alt-J, Solange and Craig David. Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran had already been announced as headliners for the UK’s biggest festival. Interestingly, long time nemesis/bestie Dizzee Rascal is also down to play. Loads more acts and attractions for the fest’s more than 100 stages will be announced before the hordes descend on Pilton ready for the Wed Jun 21 start date.

Rumours have been bubbling for weeks that Wiley was actually going to make it onstage at Worthy Farm this year. In January he tweeted:

@Jamie_cal @GlastoFest I realised the importance of this festival in my older age — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) January 29, 2017

There was a very different vibe in 2013 when an obviously frustrated Wiley took to Twitter:

But now it’s official - he will play The Other Stage on the Saturday on June 24. And I reckon he’s gonna ace it.

His latest tweet?

It took me a while to understand the power of @GlastoFest wish I went in the early days but let's keep it moving.See u there. — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) March 30, 2017

Meanwhile global superstar and all-round firework Katy Perry responded to the line-up announcement immediately and revealed details of her rider.

