Go on the hunt for crystals in Angel and you could win a free game in The Crystal Maze

When The Crystal Maze experience launched in London back in March last year, we collectively lost our minds – because, quite frankly, it was A-MAZE-ING. There was just one tiny hitch. It sold out faster than you could say ‘Richard O’Brien’.

But if you haven’t managed to get into the Crystal Dome yet, now’s your chance. This weekend, instead of an Easter egg hunt, the Crystal Maze crew are holding a crystal hunt in Angel. They’ll be hiding five crystals in or nearby iconic places throughout Angel, such as the Town Hall, the tube station, Chapel Street Market, Islington Green and the Almeida Theatre, as well as providing clues on their social media channels.

If you do manage to get your hands on a crystal, you’ll win a free game for you and seven friends. All you have to do is take a picture of the shiny wonder and share the photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tagging The Crystal Maze and using the hashtag #crystalhunt. Oh, and then pick seven of your most intelligent, sprightly and dexterous friends to help you smash it when you’re in the maze.

But if you can’t make it to Angel this weekend, don’t panic. Another three month’s-worth of tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10am. Snap ’em up here. Now, to the Crystal Dome!

The Crystal Maze takes place at 10-14 White Lion Street, Angel. Find out more here.



Crystals will be hidden over Easter weekend around Angel, Islington.

