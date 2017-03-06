Good news: Dotori in Finsbury Park is reopening – tomorrow!

Back in August last year, Japanese-Korean restaurant Dotori on Stroud Green Road shut unexpectedly, leaving fans of its dolsot bibimbap at a loss. A notice was posted on the restaurant door announcing its closure and the realisation that rest was needed.

Now Dotori’s website has been updated and a reopening dated issued. If its previous offering is anything to go by, diners can expect a tasty blend of Korean and Japanese dishes, reasonable prices and top-notch service. A refitted basement should help it accommodate the swell of Londoners known to flock to it every night; and with the website stating reservations are now being taken, it won’t be long until devotees can rest easy over a steaming bowl of kimchi stew.

Dotori reopens on Tue Mar 7. 3 Stroud Green Rd, N4 2DQ. Book a table on 020 7263 3562.

